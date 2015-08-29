2B Logan Forsythe hit his 15th home run of the season and went 2-for-4 with two runs scored. His 15 home runs ties Steven Souza Jr. for the most on the team.

LHP Drew Smyly gave up four runs on eight hits in 4 1/3 innings. It’s the most hits Smyly has given up in his 13 starts with the Rays. He has allowed at least four runs on two of his last three starts.

RHP Brad Boxberger struck out the side in the ninth inning to record his 31st save of the season. It was only his second save in the past 13 games. “It’s always encouraging to get out there and get a zero no matter how it is,” Boxberger said. “And to have a clean inning for once is definitely a positive for me.”

LF Joey Butler went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. Butler was called up from Triple-A Durham earlier in the day. He scored the game-winning run on a passed ball by Twins reliever Neal Cotts. “I’ve played with Cotts before and I know that his ball moves a lot,” Butler said. “Catchers tend to have trouble so I was kind of anticipating a ball in the dirt and I got one.”

1B James Loney served his one-game suspension Thursday after dropping his appeal, stemming from his ejection Saturday at Oakland. “It’s just better to take (the suspension) now rather than, if you lose the appeal, have them determine when that day would be,” Loney said. “So you might as well just take it on your own terms.”

OF Desmond Jennings was placed on the 15-day DL Thursday with a bruised left knee. “It’s been a rough year for him,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “We would rather give him 15 days off than chance it after five days and then re-injure it.”