Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch
August 30, 2015 / 2:04 AM / 2 years ago

Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RF Daniel Nava went 3-for-4, raising his season average to .200 as he continues to make a case for playing time in a crowded outfield. He’d been in an 0-for-13 slump until Wednesday, and he’s 6-for-13 in three games since then.

RHP Matt Andriese was superb in long relief Friday, throwing three innings of one-hit scoreless relief. With three strikeouts and one walk, Andriese is showing he can have a role in next year’s bullpen, having gone up and down from Triple-A Durham throughout this season.

RHP Erasmo Ramirez had his shortest outing in two months, lasting only 4 1/3 innings and giving up six hits and three walks in dropping to 10-5 this season. His biggest mistake was a two-run home run to DH Kendrys Morales.

1B James Loney had the Rays’ only extra-base hit, a double in the second inning to score SS Asdrubal Cabrera. It could have been more, but he was doubled off second, leaving too early on a line drive to left field to end the inning.

