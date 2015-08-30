RHP Jake Odorizzi gave up four runs on seven hits in 4 2/3 innings in Saturday’s loss and saw his record drop to 6-7 for the season. Odorizzi struck out five and walked two on 93 pitches (57 strikes). “Overall I didn’t execute a lot of pitches,” Odorizzi said. “So it’s my fault, we’ll move on.”

CF Kevin Kiermaier was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a 417-foot line drive home run, his sixth of the season, in Saturday’s loss.

C Rene Rivera stayed in Saturday’s game despite a bruised lower lip when he was hit by a pitch from Royals starter Kris Medlen in the third inning. The pitch hit Rivera’s shoulder and deflected onto his lip. Rivera was lifted for pinch hitter Brandon Guyer in the seventh inning.

C Rene Rivera, who bruised his lower lip Saturday as result of being hit by a pitch from Royals RHP Kris Medlen, is back in the lineup Sunday.

SS Asdrubal Cabrera was 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored in Saturday’s loss but struggled on defense with two errors. It was his sixth career game with multiple errors. His throwing error in the sixth inning led to an unearned run.