RF Brandon Guyer went 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored. He is batting .367 (18-for-49) in August. “We look to Brandon, he always goes out there and gives us really good defense,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “He gives such quality at-bats.”

RHP Brad Boxberger pitched a perfect ninth inning for his AL-leading 32nd save of the season. “He seems to be getting back to the form we saw early in the year,” Cash said. “We will continue to call on him.”

RHP Nathan Karns gave up two runs on six hits and struck out five on 91 pitches (58 strikes). “His curveball was really good,” Kash said. “They fight and foul off a ton of pitches and drove his pitch count up a little.”

CF Kevin Kiermaier has homered in consecutive games for the first time since June 28-30, 2014. ”I just think if you take a goood path and have a good swing, they’re going to go out sooner or later,“ Kiermaier said. ”I‘m swinging with a little bit of authority.