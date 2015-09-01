2B Logan Forsythe did a little bit of everything on offense, something the Rays will need down the stretch. He went 3-for-4 -- with a single, double, triple and two runs scored -- to repeatedly give Tampa Bay a push in the first part of the game. “(He) had a huge night,” manager Kevin Cash said. “Got us on the board and continued to have a good night.”

RHP Chris Archer continues rebounding after a shaky period in July by winning his second game in three starts Monday night. He threw six shutout innings in Tampa Bay’s 6-3 victory over the Orioles -- but it wasn’t easy as Archer forced Baltimore to strand eight runners in the first four innings, repeatedly escaping trouble while throwing 113 pitches. “The Orioles are a good team,” Archer said. “Their approach against me is very, very sound. They always drive my pitch count up. They force me to make pitches in tough situations.”

LHP Matt Moore will be recalled when the rosters expand on Tuesday, the Rays announced late Monday night. They’ll also bring up LHP C.J. Riefenhauser, RHP Kirby Yates, OF Mikie Mahtook and INF Richie Shaffer. Plus, they will select the contract of C Luke Maile. They will need to make a corresponding 40-man roster move to make room for Maile.

CF Kevin Kiermaier made a spectacular leaping catch of a long drive by SS Manny Machado to start the game. Kiermaier got his arm over the center-field fence and somehow pulled the ball back to rob Machado of a homer. But Kiermaier came out of the game midway through the third inning with a mild right ankle sprain. Manager Kevin Cash said it’s not a big thing, and Kiermaier could return tomorrow. “It was fun to make a play like that,” Kiermaier said. “I was just happy to make the catch and not let them start the game off with (a homer).”

SS Asdrubal Cabrera can give the shaky Tampa Bay offense a lift if he continues hitting the way he’s been recently. Before this game, Cabrera raised his average 39 points since coming off the disabled list July 28, and he came through again in the first game of this series on Monday. Cabrera blasted a long two-run homer to left that gave the Rays a three-run lead over the Orioles in the fourth.

3B Evan Longoria moved closer to a career milestone Monday night. He hit a solo homer off LHP Wei-Yin Chen in the fifth inning of Tampa Bay’s 6-3 victory over the Orioles and now needs just one more to reach 200 for his career.

DH Tim Beckham certainly has made his hits count this season. He’s recorded 37 hits so far this season -- but 18 of them have gone for extra bases. Beckham added one more in this game, belting a home run in the sixth inning.