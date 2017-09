LHP Matt Moore was recalled from Triple-A Durham as the Rays expanded their roster. Moore returned from Tommy John surgery and went 1-3 with an 8.78 ERA in six starts for the Rays earlier this season. In seven starts for Durham, he went 2-3 with a 3.57 ERA.

CF Kevin Kiermaier (mild ankle sprain) did not start Tuesday after making a great catch in Monday’s win. Manager Kevin Cash said Kiermaier would be ready Wednesday.