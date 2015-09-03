OF Mikie Mahtook was called up from Triple-A Durham for his sixth stint with the Rays this year. Manager Kevin Cash said Mahtook will play and contribute as in his last stint, especially against southpaws. Mahtook entered late in the game Tuesday and went 0-for-1 while playing left field.

C Luke Maile had his contract selected from Triple-A Durham, and he made his major league debut while pinch-hitting in the eighth inning. He flied out and stayed in the game behind the plate. He is an outstanding defensive catcher who hit only .207 in 89 games with Triple-A Durham but improved offensively in the final month. “I‘m just happy to be a part of it,” Maile said.

2B Logan Forsythe left the game with groin tightness in the sixth inning. The Rays list him as day-to-day and probably want him back, as he went 3-for-3 Tuesday and is 6-for-7 in the first two games of the series. “We expect him to be good to go (Wednesday),” manager Kevin Cash said.

2B Logan Forsythe, who left in the fifth inning Tuesday with left groin tightness, was back in the lineup Wednesday.

LHP Drew Smyly, who missed most of the season with shoulder issues, turned in an outstanding performance Tuesday in the Rays’ rout of the Orioles. He mixed speeds, constantly threw strikes and threw seven shutout innings while striking out 10. The Orioles never figured him out. “I was able to throw four pitches today for strikes, and I was locating them well, had good sequences,” he said. “It was just a great game.”

OF Brandon Guyer filled in nicely for CF Kevin Kiermaier (ankle). Guyer tied a career high with four hits in a 4-for-5 effort. He also scored three runs as the Rays rolled to an easy win.

SS Hak-Ju Lee was designated for assignment by the Rays to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for newly promoted C Luke Maile. In 96 games for Triple-A Durham this year, Lee hit .220/.303/.304 with three homers, 27 RBIs and 20 steals.

LHP Matt Moore was recalled by the Rays on Tuesday after big troubles (1-3, 8.78 ERA) in six starts earlier this season. Manager Kevin Cash said it is a big credit to Moore that he went down to Triple-A Durham to try and work things out. In seven starts for Durham, Moore went 2-3 with a 3.57 ERA. The skipper said Moore likely will start, but the Rays won’t use a six-man rotation. The team will make a decision on when to use Moore in the next day or two.

LHP Matt Moore, who was called up from Triple-A Durham on Tuesday, will start Saturday against the Yankees. He went 1-3 with a 8.78 ERA in six starts for Tampa Bay earlier this season after recovering from Tommy John surgery.

INF Richie Shaffer, called up from Triple-A Durham, is back with the Rays for the second time this season. He has a total of 28 homers in 412 at-bats this year (majors and minors combined), and the Rays could use his power, especially against left-handers. He got in the game Tuesday and went 0-for-2 as a pinch hitter and then designated hitter.

CF Kevin Kiermaier sat out Tuesday, and he remains day-to-day with a mild right ankle sprain. Manager Kevin Cash feels confident that Kiermaier will be back in the lineup Wednesday. “We originally thought that there was a chance that he’d be available to play,” Cash said Tuesday. “(Let‘s) get him off his feet one more day. He did feel better today, so that’s a good sign. Hopefully, he’ll be right back out there tomorrow.”

CF Kevin Kiermaier (mild ankle sprain) returned to the lineup Wednesday after missing the previous game.

LHP C.J. Riefenhauser returns for his fourth time with Tampa Bay after he was called up from Triple-A Durham on Tuesday. Like RHP Kirby Yates, he has had his struggles and should get work out of the bullpen. He pitched in six games with the Rays previously this year and compiled a 9.95 ERA.

RHP Kirby Yates, called up from Triple-A Durham, likely is going to work on cutting down on the homers in this stint with the Rays. He has given up eight in just 13 innings. Manager Kevin Cash said the team hopes Yates can help in the bullpen, but the homer bug bit again Tuesday when Yates allowed a two-run shot to Orioles 1B Chris Davis in the ninth.

C J.P. Arencibia couldn’t make the Orioles out of spring training. They probably wish they kept him on Tuesday, when he had three two-run hits -- including a homer -- while the Rays rolled to an easy victory over Baltimore. He spent most of the year in the minors but has been in the majors for parts of six years. “J.P. is a veteran,” manager Kevin Cash said. “He’s been around the league quite some time, but to come in here and have a game like that is always nice.”