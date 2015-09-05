OF Steven Souza Jr. tested out his fractured left hand by taking batting practice about five hours before Friday’s first pitch in New York. Manager Kevin Cash said Souza did not feel any pain and will start a three-game rehab stint with Triple-A Durham. After those games, Souza will be revaluated. Souza has spent most of the past two months on the disabled list with two different injuries. He was on the DL July 7-21 with a right finger laceration initially sustained July 5 in New York and went on the DL with his left hand injury Aug. 2.

2B Logan Forsythe reached base safely in nine consecutive plate appearances before striking out for the second out of the fourth inning. The streak tied the team record set by OF B.J. Upton Sept 11-12, 2011. His single in the second inning also marked the seventh straight at-bat with a hit and he joined 3B Evan Longoria as the second Ray this season to have seven straight hits.

RHP Jake Odorizzi tied a season high by allowing three home runs. Friday marked the 10th start this season the Rays gave him one run or fewer to work with. One of those home runs was to New York C Brian McCann, who is 11-for-17 off him. Asked about McCann’s numbers, Odorizzi did not want to discuss the topic. “I‘m just not going to talk about it anymore so no further questions on that,” he said.

LHP Matt Moore will rejoin the Rays’ rotation for Saturday’s game against the Yankees following a successful month in Triple-A Durham. In his first six starts back from Tommy John surgery, Moore was 1-3 with an 8.78 ERA. In those games, Moore allowed 26 earned runs in 26 2/3 innings and did not get past the sixth in any start. He was optioned to Durham Aug. 3 and went 2-1 with a 3.30 ERA in four starts. He was recalled when the rosters expanded Tuesday and will be pitching two weeks after getting 16 strikeouts for Durham against Columbus. Moore is 5-2 with a 3.83 ERA in nine career starts against the Yankees.

3B Pablo Sandoval was a late scratch from the starting lineup with mid-back tightness. He looked uncomfortable during batting practice and then left with a trainer.