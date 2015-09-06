RHP Chris Archer can join some rare company in terms of success against the Yankees when he pitches Sunday’s series finale. Archer is 5-0 with a 1.78 ERA in eight career starts against New York.

SS Hak-Ju Lee cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Durham. He was designated for assignment Wednesday to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for C Luke Maile. Lee is batting .220 in 96 games with Durham this year and is a .270 career hitter in seven minor league seasons.

C Curt Casali (strained left hamstring) has begun strength training and throwing. He has been on the disabled list since Aug. 26 and manager Kevin Cash said he is feeling good.

3B Evan Longoria was hit by a pitch on the left forearm during the third inning but stayed in until the middle of the sixth inning when he was replaced by Richie Shaffer. The Rays announced that his forearm is bruised and he is listed as day-to-day. Longoria had his forearm wrapped and said it made more of an impact on his ability to throw than hit.

LHP Jake McGee (torn left meniscus) has starting playing catch but manager Kevin Cash said he has not made any new progress. Cash also said if McGee is healthy by the final week of the season he will ask if he wants to pitch even if the team is out of contention just so the injury is not hanging over him mentally entering the offseason.