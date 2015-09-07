OF Steven Souza Jr. (fractured left hand) played the second of two rehab games for Triple-A Durham Sunday night. He began his rehab stint Saturday by going 2-for-4 while playing DH. He is expected to play the outfield Monday and could return to the Rays Tuesday.

LHP Drew Smyly will make his first start against his former team Monday afternoon when the Rays face the Tigers. Smyly was acquired from the Tigers at the 2014 non-waiver trading deadline in the deal for LHP David Price. Monday will be his fifth start since returning from a shoulder injury. Since the trade, he is 5-3 with a 2.32 ERA in 14 starts. He last pitched Tuesday in Baltimore when he threw a season-high seven scoreless innings and allowed four hits while getting 10 strikeouts during an 11-2 victory.

RHP Chris Archer lamented two pitches during his first loss in nine career starts against the Yankees. He left a 3-1 fastball up to C Brian McCann and a first-pitch slider up to DH Alex Rodriguez with two outs in the sixth and those pitches became home runs. It ended a road scoreless streak of 20 innings and marked the second and third extra-base hits he allowed in the last 81 hitters faced in road games. Archer recorded five strikeouts and has the second-most single season total in team history with 228. He is 11 shy of LHP Scott Kazmir’s record set in 2007.

RHP Steve Geltz made his 64th appearance, tying the Rays rookie record. Geltz allowed a run and two walks while tying the mark set by RHP Esteban Yan in 1998 and matched by RHP Ruddy Lugo in 2006.

1B James Loney was hit by a pitch in the top of the left foot by RHP Dellin Betances with one out in the eighth. After jogging to test it out, he remained in the game.

3B Evan Longoria was back in the lineup after getting hit in the right forearm Saturday and was on base twice. Longoria has missed only one game this season and told manager Kevin Cash he was good to go before the lineup card was posted. Longoria may get a day at designated hitter at some point in Detroit.