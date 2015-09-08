OF Steven Souza Jr. completed a three-game rehab stint with Triple-A Durham on Monday by going 0-for-2. It was the last game of the season for Durham. Souza, who has been out since Aug. 1 with a left hand fracture, will likely continue his rehab with Class A Charlotte this week before rejoining the Rays. “I know he’s itching to get back and he’s worked really hard to get back,” manager Kevin Cash said. “We want to make sure it’s the right time.”

LHP Drew Smyly got a no-decision facing his former club, the Detroit Tigers, on Monday. He lasted five innings and allowed four runs on two-run home runs by Rajai Davis and James McCann. Smyly, who was acquired by Tampa Bay during last year’s trade deadline, tossed seven shutout innings in his previous start. “He just got burned by a couple of off-speed pitches that didn’t get below the zone,” manager Kevin Cash said.

RHP Erasmo Ramirez has gone winless in his last three starts and will try once again to notch his 11th victory when he faces Detroit on Tuesday night. Ramirez was pulled after just four innings and 56 pitches in his last outing, when he allowed four runs on six hits to Baltimore. Ramirez, who has pitched just one inning against the Tigers in his four-year career, did not make it through the fifth inning of his previous start against Kansas City. He’s 2-2 with a 4.15 ERA since the All-Star break after going 8-3 with a 3.63 ERA in the first half. “Erasmo has done a nice job bouncing back,” manager Kevin Cash said. “He’ll bounce back in his next start.”

3B Evan Longoria had three hits, including a two-run homer, in Monday’s 5-4 loss to Detroit. Longoria also drew a ninth-inning walk. He now has five home runs in his last seven games and eight games with three hits or more this season. Longoria, who served as the designated hitter on Monday, now has 19 home runs. He needs one more to clinch the seventh 20-homer season of his eight-year career.