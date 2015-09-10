OF Steven Souza Jr. continued his rehab assignment by playing for Class A Charlotte in the FSL South Division Finals on Tuesday. He went 3-for-5, including a home run, and drove in three runs. He completed a three-game rehab stint with Triple-A Durham on Monday but Rays management wanted him to get more at-bats before activating him. Souza was placed on the disabled list on Aug. 2 with a left hand fracture.

INF Nick Franklin was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Tuesday and was used as a pinch-runner in the 8-7, 13-inning loss at Detroit. He played with the Rays in May and June, batting .139 with one home run and three RBIs in 28 games. He batted .259 with 10 homers and 26 RBIs in 49 games with Durham after he was optioned to the minors. He could see action at second, short and first base as well as pinch-hitting, though he is 0-for-8 as a pinch-hitter.

RHP Andrew Bellatti was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Tuesday and took the loss in Detroit. Bellatti pitched a scoreless 12th but allowed the game-winning run in the 13th on a sacrifice fly. The 24-year-old Bellatti, who is the youngest player on the roster, entered his fourth stint with the Rays this season. He had pitched at least two innings in four of his previous five appearances with Tampa Bay, allowing two runs in 12 innings. He had an 8.10 ERA in 13 appearances with Durham since he was optioned out the last time, raising his minor-league ERA from 3.08 to 5.24. He gives the Rays another long-relief option.

RHP Jake Odorizzi got his last victory over the Detroit Tigers and hopes he’ll break his long winless streak against them on Wednesday night. Odorizzi has two losses and five no-decisions over his last seven starts. He gave up just three hits over 6 2/3 innings in his most recent outing against the Yankees on Friday but all were home runs. He held the Tigers to one run on six hits in six innings on July 28 when he collected his sixth win. Odorizzi, who is 1-1 with a 2.84 ERA in two career outings against Detroit, will be pitching for the first time at Comerica Park.

CF Kevin Kiermaier was not in the lineup as manager Kevin Cash decided to rest the Gold Glove candidate. Kiermaier has appeared in all but one game since June 27.

RHP Erasmo Ramirez struck out a season-high nine batters while getting a no-decision in his start against Detroit on Tuesday. That was one shy of his career high and two more than he previously had this season. Ramirez struck out the side in the fifth inning but was removed after giving up three straight singles in the sixth. Ramirez was charged with four runs on six hits after the Tigers scored five runs in the sixth.