OF Steven Souza returned after missing six weeks with a fractured left hand. He came off the 15-day disabled list and started in right field, batting sixth. He’s still within two home runs (15) of the American League rookie lead -- Houston’s Carlos Correa has 17 -- despite missing 45 games with injuries.

OF Steven Souza Jr. came off the disabled list and went 2-for-4 in his first game in nearly six weeks. He’ll play regularly in right field, adding a key power bat in the middle of the Rays’ batting order.

RHP Chris Archer pitched well but was doomed by a high pitch count, needing 102 for the first five innings. He struck out seven straight batters at one point, matching a team record, and left with a 3-1 lead in a no-decision.

C Curt Casali (hamstring) took batting practice and caught a bullpen session, and manager Kevin Cash said he could be back playing in less than a week.

SS Asdrubal Cabrera continues to hit the ball well, with a two-run home run to take the lead in the eighth inning. He now has 24 RBIs since the start of August, as many as he had in the first four months of the season combined.

3B Evan Longoria was a catalyst on Friday night, going 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored. His double started the team’s rally in the eighth inning, part of a rare late-inning comeback for the Rays.

LHP Jake McGee (knee) threw 25 pitches off the mound and will jog on a treadmill Saturday, with a bullpen session scheduled for Sunday. He’ll likely need a simulated game or two before he returns to the majors.

OF Desmond Jennings (knee) took batting practice and ran the bases; manager Kevin Cash said he could be ready to return in four or five days.