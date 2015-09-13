FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
September 13, 2015 / 9:52 PM / 2 years ago

Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Luke Maile got his first major league hit against Boston, the team that drafted him in 2009. Maile, who decided to attend Kentucky and was drafted by the Rays in 2012, doubled in the seventh inning.

LHP Matt Moore’s return from Tommy John surgery hasn’t gone well. After giving up four home runs Saturday, he has now allowed 54 hits and 34 earned runs in 36 1/3 innings. “I would say I was happy with the stuff that I had coming out tonight,” he said, “but I wasn’t happy with the execution.”

3B Evan Longoria continued his recent run of hot hitting when he reached base for the 12th straight game with a double in the fourth inning. It was his third double of the series as he has broken out of a season-long power slump.

DH John Jaso’s fourth-inning home run was his third homer this season but his first at Tropicana Field since Sept. 9, 2011, in his first stint as a Ray. Jaso played with Seattle in 2012 and the Athletics the past two seasons.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
