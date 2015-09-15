RF Mikie Mahtook went 1-for-4 with a run scored. He also made a dynamic defensive play in the top of the seventh inning when he caught a Brian McCann line drive off the wall and sent a relay throw to second to double up on Brett Gardner. “I thought the ball could have been gone,” Ramirez said. “When he made the play I just felt my soul come back to my body.”

2B Logan Forsythe went 1-for-4 with an RBI double in the eighth inning that gave the Rays a 1-0 lead. His double off Yankees reliever Justin Wilson bounced off the top of the left-field wall, just inches from a home run.

RHP Brad Boxberger blew his sixth save of the season and took the loss to fall to 4-10 on the year. It’s the fifth loss he’s suffered since the All-Star break and his 10 losses is the most by a major league reliever since 2006.

RHP Erasmo Ramirez took a no-hitter into the eighth inning and went 7 2/3 giving up one hit and striking out six while walking two. He threw 93 pitches (67 strikes). ”Maybe the difference today was how I attacked the hitters and mixed the pitches,“ Ramirez said. ”I just used fastball-changeup the whole time. It was a great job between the catcher and pitcher.

LHP Jake McGee threw a third bullpen session Monday. He was expected to miss the rest of the season after having knee surgery on Aug. 21, but it is likely he will return to the team after another session. “We’ll see how the next one goes and then make a decision,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said.

