FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
IRMA
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
September 17, 2015 / 2:49 AM / 2 years ago

Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OF Mike Mahtook went 3-for-4 with a double and a stolen base, continuing to give the Rays a spark from the bottom third of the lineup. His range in the outfield has also been impressive for the late-season callup.

RHP Jake Odorizzi had another quality start, giving up three hits and three runs in six innings to improve to 8-8 this season. Home runs remain his weakness, but he gave up only one non-HR hit Tuesday.

RHP Brandon Gomes earned his first career save, becoming the eighth Rays pitcher to get a save this season.

SS Asdrubal Cabrera strained his left knee on a swing in the fourth inning and did not return. He’s listed as day-to-day, but has been a key bat in the middle of the Rays order and a reliable glove in the field as well.

C J.P. Arencibia has 15 RBIs in 17 games, showing off his bat as a late-season promotion who has earned extra work by coming through with hits like his eighth-inning two-run single Tuesday night.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.