OF Mike Mahtook went 3-for-4 with a double and a stolen base, continuing to give the Rays a spark from the bottom third of the lineup. His range in the outfield has also been impressive for the late-season callup.

RHP Jake Odorizzi had another quality start, giving up three hits and three runs in six innings to improve to 8-8 this season. Home runs remain his weakness, but he gave up only one non-HR hit Tuesday.

RHP Brandon Gomes earned his first career save, becoming the eighth Rays pitcher to get a save this season.

SS Asdrubal Cabrera strained his left knee on a swing in the fourth inning and did not return. He’s listed as day-to-day, but has been a key bat in the middle of the Rays order and a reliable glove in the field as well.

C J.P. Arencibia has 15 RBIs in 17 games, showing off his bat as a late-season promotion who has earned extra work by coming through with hits like his eighth-inning two-run single Tuesday night.