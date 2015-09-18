FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 18, 2015 / 2:33 AM / 2 years ago

Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SS Asdrubal Cabrera remains day-to-day with a bruised left knee he sustained in Tuesday’s game against the Yankees. He didn’t start Thursday.

LHP Xavier Cedeno (side) and LHP Jake McGee (knee) both threw simulated games Thursday as they rehab from injuries. McGee has been on the disabled list since Aug. 19, and Cedeno hasn’t pitched since Sept. 5.

LHP Jake McGee (knee) and LHP Xavier Cedeno (side) both threw simulated games Thursday as they rehab from injuries. McGee has been on the disabled list since Aug. 19, and Cedeno hasn't pitched since Sept. 5.

