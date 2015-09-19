LHP Blake Snell was named the rays Minor League Pitcher of the Year. Snell set a Rays minor league record with a 1.41 ERA over 134 2/3 innings, the lowest for a full-season minor-leaguer since Detroit’s Justin Verlander had a 1.29 ERA in 2005.

1B Richie Shaffer was named the Rays Minor League Player of the Year.

1B Carlos Pena signed an honorary contract with the Rays on Friday, allowing him to retire as a member of the team he played for from 2007-10 and in 2012. “The Tampa Bay Rays will forever hold a very special place in my heart. It felt like home,” said Pena, who threw out the ceremonial first pitch before Friday’s game.