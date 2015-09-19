OF Mikie Mahtook went 5-for-5 on Friday, tying a team record and becoming the Rays’ first rookie to get five hits in a game. He continues a torrid September since being called back up -- he’s now hitting .301 for the season, thanks to 15 hits in September.

LHP Blake Snell was named the rays Minor League Pitcher of the Year. Snell set a Rays minor league record with a 1.41 ERA over 134 2/3 innings, the lowest for a full-season minor-leaguer since Detroit’s Justin Verlander had a 1.29 ERA in 2005.

LHP Drew Smyly only gave up four hits in 5 2/3 innings, but two of them were multi-run home runs, earning a win but giving up five runs in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out six, but said he needs to stay in control after allowing runners on base.

RHP Brad Boxberger continues to be wobbly at the back end of the Rays bullpen, giving up a solo home run in an otherwise clean ninth inning as he earned his 35th save of the season.

1B Richie Shaffer was named the Rays Minor League Player of the Year.

1B Carlos Pena signed an honorary contract with the Rays on Friday, allowing him to retire as a member of the team he played for from 2007-10 and in 2012. “The Tampa Bay Rays will forever hold a very special place in my heart. It felt like home,” said Pena, who threw out the ceremonial first pitch before Friday’s game.

SS Asdrubal Cabrera remains day-to-day with a bruised knee. He hasn’t played in the last three games since leaving in the fourth inning Tuesday. Tim Beckham played short on Thursday and hit his ninth home run of the season.

SS Tim Beckham helped the Rays get back in the game with a two-run home run in the second inning, his ninth of the season. It’s the most ever by a Rays rookie middle infielder.

OF Desmond Jennings, who lost much of the season to a lingering knee injury, is done for the year, thanks to a severe tooth infection that will require surgery. With younger outfielders emerging for the Rays, it’s unclear what his future will be with the team.