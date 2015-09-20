LF Brandon Guyer went 1-for-2 with a run scored and was hit by a pitch for the 19th time to set a club record. Guyer has been hit by Wei-Yin Chen three times this season.

3B Richie Shaffer went 1-for-3 and drove in the Rays’ only run with a double in the first inning. However, Shaffer’s struggles against left-handed pitching continue as he is now 3-for-32.

RHP Erasmo Ramirez gave up two runs and nine hits in seven innings. He struck out four on 86 pitches (65 strikes). Ramirez fell to 10-6 as the Rays lost for the fifth straight time during his starts.

SS Asdrubal Cabrera went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts in his return to the lineup after missing the past three games with a strained left knee.