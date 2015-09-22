OF Daniel Nava made his first return to Fenway Park with the Rays and was treated to a video tribute in the second inning. He tipped his hat to the crowd, though he didn’t see any action. Before the game, he said entering Fenway Park was a problem. “I didn’t know where to go,” he said.

OF Brandon Guyer, who opened the game in left field, moved to right and then back to left, led off the game with a home run and added two singles in the loss. He thought he had stolen second base in the seventh inning, but the call was overturned on one of the four reviews of the night. The homer was his second in as many at-bats and his third leadoff home run of the season -- two of them at Fenway Park.

RHP Chris Archer reached the 200-inning mark for the first time in his career Monday night. He walked the first two batters in both the first and second innings and another batter with one out in the third, struggling through five innings while throwing 99 pitches. However, he gave up just one run in a no-decision. “He wasn’t his typical self,” manager Kevin Cash said. “It was very obvious he was battling a little bit with the command. To his credit, he did make some big pitches when he needed to to get out of those jams, but anytime the walks, the wild pitches, the passed balls, you’re just not going to hold an offense like this. It’s going to catch up to you, and it did later in the ballgame.” Said Archer: “Just trying to be too fine, man. Just trying to be too perfect. Anything else that I would tell you would be an excuse, so I‘m not even going to go into it.”

LHP Matt Moore, still trying to salvage something out of a partial season back from Tommy John surgery, faces the Red Sox on Tuesday. He is coming off his best outing since his return -- he went seven scoreless innings, allowing two hits and striking out nine Orioles. That effort came after his Sept. 12 game against Boston, where he allowed four home runs and yielded nine hits and eight runs (six earned) in five innings. He is 2-4 with a 5.87 ERA in seven career outings -- six starts -- against the Red Sox, 1-2 with a 5.48 ERA at Fenway Park.

LHP Jake McGee, on the disabled list since Aug. 19 with a knee injury, plans to throw another simulated game Wednesday. He hopes to return to game action with the Rays on Saturday.