OF Mikie Mahtook now in his sixth stint in the majors this season, hit a two-run home run Tuesday and is batting .391 (18-for-46) since being recalled on Sept. 1. “He’s making the most of an opportunity right now,” Rays manager Kevin Cash. “We felt very strongly about Mikie helping us at some point this year, even in spring training. But getting some consistent at-bats, he’s even making more of those opportunities. He’s done a tremendous job since he’s been back.” Mahtook has hit .301 (25-for-83) with five home runs and 11 RBIs in 32 games in 2015.

LF Brandon Guyer built on a painful record Tuesday, being hit by a pitch for a team-record 20th time after Red Sox rookie southpaw Henry Owens drilled him in the sixth inning. Guyer’s previous nine hit-by-pitches have all come against left-handed pitchers. Guyer was 1-for-3 on Tuesday, doubling and scoring two runs, and is batting .269 (83-for-308) this season.

LHP Matt Moore left his team wanting more after Tuesday’s start. The former All-Star southpaw bounced back from a 32-pitch first inning to log 6 2/3 quality innings, giving up two runs on seven hits while striking out seven to lead Tampa Bay to victory. Moore has strung together back-to-back starts of at least six innings after a seven-inning no-decision against Baltimore on Sept. 17, something the southpaw hadn’t done all season since returning from Tommy John surgery on July 2. “I think it’s very important,” said Moore. “If we can just stay where we’re at right now and just continue to make pitches when I have to, I think I should be alright heading into the winter.” Moore is now 2-4 with a 6.48 ERA over 10 starts in 2015.

RHP Nathan Karns (forearm tightness) was shut down for the rest of the season. Karns and manager Kevin Cash said the injury isn’t serious.

RHP Nathan Karns (forearm tightness) will not pitch again this season after the Rays made the decision to shut him down Tuesday. Karns and Rays manager Kevin Cash do not believe the injury is a serious one, but the team decided to err on the side of caution after a 20-pitch bullpen session prior to Tuesday’s game in Boston. Karns went 7-5 with a 3.67 ERA and 145 strikeouts in 147 innings over 27 games (26 starts) in 2015.

C Curt Casali, who is recovering from a hamstring strain, hopes to get in a game before the end of the season.

C J.P. Arencibia was expected to miss a few days with hand soreness, the Sept. 22 game starting that stretch.