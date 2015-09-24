OF/INF Daniel Nava wasn’t out for revenge, but the former Red Sox player got some anyway when his seventh-inning single drove in the go-ahead run Wednesday in the Rays’ win. “It’s always a special experience to play against a team or organization you played with for a long time,” said Nava, who spent parts of five seasons with Boston and was a member of a World Series title team in 2013. Nava, a utility man, also enjoyed playing left field, the position he first played when he made his Red Sox debut. “It was fun to go out there and play that, so I enjoy that,” he said. Nava is batting 194 (27-for-139) with a home run and 10 RBIs in 59 games with Tampa Bay.

LHP Drew Smyly won a career-best fourth consecutive start Wednesday, outdueling Red Sox RHP Rick Porcello to keep Boston scoreless on five hits and three walks while striking out seven in 6 1/3 innings. “Just pitching to my strengths, getting ahead, staying out of the heart of the plate,” Smyly said. “Just trying not to give up that big hit, and I was able to do that tonight.” Smyly is 4-2 with a 3.26 ERA and 69 strikeouts over 60 2/3 innings in 11 starts.

LHP Matt Moore had his next scheduled start moved from Sunday to Tuesday against visiting Miami. Moore, who gave up two runs and struck out seven over 6 2/3 innings in a win at Boston on Tuesday, is 2-4 with a 6.48 ERA and 39 strikeouts over 50 innings in 10 starts this year.

RHP Matt Andriese will start in place of LHP Matt Moore on Sunday at Toronto. Andriese is 3-5 with a 4.37 ERA and 44 strikeouts over 59 2/3 innings in 22 games (seven starts) in 2015.

LHP Jake McGee threw a 30-pitch simulated inning Wednesday in Boston, and he should be able to return to action Friday, Rays manager Kevin Cash said. McGee has been out since Aug. 19 due to a torn left meniscus.

C J.P. Arencibia returned to the Rays’ lineup Wednesday after a day off to tend to his sore left hand, and he went 0-for-5. Arencibia’s injury wasn’t healed, but he did not believe additional rest would help, and he wanted to contribute to the team. Arencibia went 1-for-3 with a strikeout in Monday’s series opener in Boston before missing Tuesday’s game.