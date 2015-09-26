RHP Jake Odorizzi flew to Toronto ahead of Friday’s start in the series opener against the Blue Jays. Odorizzi is 8-8 with a 3.38 ERA and 139 strikeouts over 157 1/3 innings in 26 starts this year. In five career starts against the Blue Jays, he is 2-1 with a 3.45 ERA.

RHP Brad Boxberger was “Mr. Perfect” when it came to pitching against Boston in 2015. The Rays closer faced the Red Sox 11 times this season, and 11 times he held them scoreless, going 2-0 with six saves in the process. Boxberger is the fifth pitcher to have 10 or more scoreless appearances against Boston in a single season, joining Buddy Groom, Scott Schoeneweis, former Rays closer Grant Balfour and current teammate Jake McGee. Boxberger didn’t give up a hit and walked one in Thursday’s outing, picking up his 38th save of the year.

RHP Erasmo Ramirez strung together his third consecutive start of at least seven innings -- a career high -- when he gave up just two runs on four hits and struck out six in seven innings Thursday in a win at Boston. “We’ve got a lot of confidence in Erasmo,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “I think the reason he’s able to do that is obviously because he’s so efficient with his pitches.” Ramirez is 11-6 with a 3.65 ERA over 158 innings in 33 games.

3B Evan Longoria is focused on making sure Tampa Bay doesn’t finish last, and he is doing his part. The three-time All-Star hit his 20th home run of the year to kick-start a three-run inning Thursday in the Rays’ come-from-behind win at Boston. Longoria became the fourth third baseman in major league history -- joining Eddie Mathews, Chipper Jones, and Scott Rolen -- to slug 20 home runs in seven of his first eight seasons. “It’s pretty cool,” Longoria said. “It’s just one of those things that I’ll be able to look back at the end of my career and just tell my kids about it.” Longoria is batting .272 (155-for-569) and has a team-high 71 RBIs over 151 games this year.

LHP Jake McGee (left knee surgery on Aug. 21) came in feeling well physically Thursday, and he likely will be available out of the bullpen Friday in Toronto, Rays manager Kevin Cash said. McGee, who hasn’t pitched since Aug. 18, is 1-2 with a 2.57 ERA over 35 innings in 36 appearances.

LHP Jake McGee (torn left meniscus) will be activated from the disabled list Saturday. He has been on the disabled list since Aug. 20.