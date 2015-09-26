RHP Chris Archer will make his 33rd start of the season Saturday in the middle game of a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. He equaled his career high with five walks Monday a no-decision against the Boston Red Sox. He allowed three hits and one run while striking out three in five innings in the 8-7 Boston win. He is 2-1 with a 1.15 ERA in eight career starts against former Cy Young Award winners. His opponent Saturday is LHP David Price, who won the Cy Young Award when with Tampa Bay. Archer is 5-2 with a 2.53 ERA in 13 career starts against the Blue Jays. At Rogers Centre, he is 2-1 with a 1.66 ERA in five starts.

RHP Jake Odorizzi allowed two home runs in the 5-3 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday, the third time in his past five outings that he has allowed more than one homer. In his first 22 starts, he had allowed multiple homers twice. “It was tough,” Odorizzi said. “They’re a good team, they put together good at bats, especially tonight. They didn’t expand the zone whatsoever. There were a lot of pitches I thought would get swings and they were laying off both high and low. They weren’t swinging at anything other than a strike. It’s just a team playing with confidence right now. We all see how good they are.”

3B Evan Longoria singled in the first inning of the 5-3 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday to extend his streak of reaching base on the road to 14 games. The hit was his 12th over 24 at-bats after he endured a 2-for-29 skid. He finished the game Friday 1-for-4. He has a seven-game hitting streak overall.

LHP Jake McGee (torn meniscus left knee) is scheduled to be activated from the 15-day disabled list on Saturday. He went on the disabled list Aug. 20, retroactive to Aug. 19. “The whole plan was Saturday to give me two days since my last (simulated) game, because I was going to push it a little more my last sim game. Felt really good. (Thursday) I did some (pitchers’ fielding practice) stuff and made sure that I could cover first real well. Then (Friday) was a rest day. Active tomorrow.”

C J.P. Arencibia homered in the eighth inning against RHP Mark Lowe on Friday in the 5-3 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. All six of his homers have come since Sept. 1. He came to bat in a 1-for-16 drought and he was 5-for-28 since his last home run on Sept. 11. He hit 22 homers for Triple-A Durham when he was called up Sept. 26.