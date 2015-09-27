FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch
September 27, 2015 / 9:17 PM / 2 years ago

Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Chris Archer allowed five runs in the first inning for the first time in his career Saturday in the 10-8 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. He allowed nine runs in 3 2/3 innings to take the loss. Archer became the first American League pitcher to allow nine or more runs on his birthday since Hollis (Sloppy) Thurston of the Chicago White Sox on June 2, 1925. Archer turned 27 on Saturday.

CF Kevin Kiermaier hit his 10th home run of the season on Saturday in the fourth inning against LHP David Price. The solo blast in the 10-8 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays was his second against a left-hander this season and only the third of his career.

RHP Matt Andriese will be making his first start for the Rays since July 7 on Sunday. He last started a game Aug. 13 when he was with Triple-A Durham. His last 10 appearances for the Rays since Aug. 19 have been in relief and he has gone 0-3 with an 8.78 ERA in those outings. He has a 5.27 ERA this season in 15 relief outings this season and has a 3.62 ERA in his seven starts.

SS Asdrubal Cabrera was 3-for-3 with an RBI and a walk Saturday in the 10-8 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. It was his 10th three-hit game of the season with six coming since his return from the disabled list July 28 (strained hamstring). He has increased his batting average from .223 to .267 in that span.

LHP Jake McGee was activated from the disabled list Saturday after sustaining torn meniscus in his left knee on Aug. 18. He was put on the disabled list Aug. 20 retroactive to Aug. 19. He had surgery on the knee Aug. 21. It was his second disabled stint this season. He was on the disabled list April 5-May 14 as he returned from offseason elbow surgery.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
