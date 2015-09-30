LF Mikie Mahtook hit his seventh home run of the season, a 435-foot line drive over left field. It was his first career home run at Tropicana Field and Mahtook is batting .368 (21-for-57) since his Sept. 1 recall.

LHP Matt Moore gave up one run and seven hits in seven innings. He was in line for the victory but the Rays bullpen gave up the tying run in the eight. Moore is 1-1 with a 3.26 ERA in five starts since his recall from Triple-A on Sept. 5

CF Kevin Kiermaier had an RBI on a sacrifice fly and recorded his 14th outfield assist of the season. He leads the majors with 39 defensive runs saved.

SS Asdrubal Cabrera hit the game-winning home run in the bottom of the eighth off Marlins reliever Bryan Morris. It was his 14th home run of the season, matching his total from last year.