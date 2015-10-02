FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
October 3, 2015 / 2:48 AM / 2 years ago

Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Jake Odorizzi pitched well to finish the year at 9-9, striking out seven and walking only two while holding the Marlins to four hits and one unearned run in seven inning Thursday. In his final five starts, Odorizzi went 3-1 with a 3.34 ERA.

CF Kevin Kiermaier went 3-for-4 with an RBI and continued his stellar defense, throwing home for the final out of the seventh to preserve a 2-1 lead over the Marlins. He leads major league center fielders with 15 assists. “It would be a crime if he didn’t win a Gold Glove,” RHP Jake Odorizzi said.

1B James Loney bounced back nicely after struggling Wednesday, going 3-for-4 as part of a 16-hit attack. He left six runners on base the day before, but kept he several rallies going with singles Thursday.

3B Evan Longoria hit a solo home run in the first inning and added a key RBI double in the seventh to give the Rays a cushion before scoring the game’s final run moments later. He has 21 home runs and 73 RBIs on the season.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.