RHP Jake Odorizzi pitched well to finish the year at 9-9, striking out seven and walking only two while holding the Marlins to four hits and one unearned run in seven inning Thursday. In his final five starts, Odorizzi went 3-1 with a 3.34 ERA.

CF Kevin Kiermaier went 3-for-4 with an RBI and continued his stellar defense, throwing home for the final out of the seventh to preserve a 2-1 lead over the Marlins. He leads major league center fielders with 15 assists. “It would be a crime if he didn’t win a Gold Glove,” RHP Jake Odorizzi said.

1B James Loney bounced back nicely after struggling Wednesday, going 3-for-4 as part of a 16-hit attack. He left six runners on base the day before, but kept he several rallies going with singles Thursday.

3B Evan Longoria hit a solo home run in the first inning and added a key RBI double in the seventh to give the Rays a cushion before scoring the game’s final run moments later. He has 21 home runs and 73 RBIs on the season.