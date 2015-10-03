C Luke Maile came into Friday 2-for-28 in his young career, but he opened the night with two hits, raising his average to .129 on the season and scoring a run. He also picked off a runner at first and made a strong catch in foul territory.

OF Brandon Guyer was hit by a pitch three times, matching a major-league record and extending his team record to 24 HBPs this season. Guyer showed off his range in center as well, speeding in for a low catch to save a run early.

1B Richie Shaffer had two hits including a double, raising his batting average to .197 in his first season in the majors. He’s shown promising flashes filling in for James Loney, one of several regulars to get Friday night off.

RHP Erasmo Ramirez gave up a career-high 10 hits against a stacked Toronto lineup, giving up four runs in five-plus innings in his final start of the season. He’s been a pleasant surprise this season, taking a no-decision Friday.