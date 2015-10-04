FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
October 5, 2015 / 12:33 AM / 2 years ago

Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RF Steven Souza Jr.’s career-best seven-game hitting streak came to an end as he went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts, though he did draw a crucial ninth inning walk and scored the winning run.

RHP Brandon Gomes relief appearance did not go well. After hitting the first batter he faced, Gomes allowed to home run to Edwin Encarnacion, the 10th homer he has allowed this season, a career-high. It was the third time in his last six outings Gomes surrendered a long ball.

SS Asdrubal Cabrera hit 14 home runs in 2013 and 2014, and was close to doing it a third straight year. Leading off the seventh inning, however, Cabrera hit No. 15.

LHP Jake McGee pitched a scoreless eighth inning, the 297th appearance of his career in a Rays uniform, setting a franchise record for a pitcher.

LF John Jaso’s home run in the first inning was Tampa Bay’s fourth leadoff home run of the season.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.