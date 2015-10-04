RF Steven Souza Jr.’s career-best seven-game hitting streak came to an end as he went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts, though he did draw a crucial ninth inning walk and scored the winning run.

RHP Brandon Gomes relief appearance did not go well. After hitting the first batter he faced, Gomes allowed to home run to Edwin Encarnacion, the 10th homer he has allowed this season, a career-high. It was the third time in his last six outings Gomes surrendered a long ball.

SS Asdrubal Cabrera hit 14 home runs in 2013 and 2014, and was close to doing it a third straight year. Leading off the seventh inning, however, Cabrera hit No. 15.

LHP Jake McGee pitched a scoreless eighth inning, the 297th appearance of his career in a Rays uniform, setting a franchise record for a pitcher.

LF John Jaso’s home run in the first inning was Tampa Bay’s fourth leadoff home run of the season.