RHP Chris Archer strruck out 12 batters -- the most by anyone on Opening Day since Felix Hernandez did the same in 2007 -- but took the loss after allowing three runs in his five innings. He needed 34 pitches for the first inning and left after throwing 107 pitches in five. At one point, he recorded nine straight outs via strikeout.

RHP Alex Cobb (Tommy John surgery in May 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 25. He might be able to return in August.

RHP Brad Boxberger (groin surgery in March 2016) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 25. The Rays’ closer is out until at least mid-May.

DH Corey Dickerson had a solo home run in the ninth inning to make a memorable Rays debut. Acquired from the Rockies, Dickerson batted cleanup and went 1-for-4, with the Rays’ first home run of the season. Tampa Bay will be counting on his power bat in the middle of the lineup after giving up reliever Jake McGee to get him in the offseason.

CF Kevin Kiermaier, always aggressive on the basepaths, cost the Rays a scoring opportunity when he was caught stealing at third to end the fourth inning. He was thrown out just after ball four was thrown. He made it back to third in the ninth inning after an RBI single, but was left there as the Rays’ rally ended in a 5-3 loss.

3B Evan Longoria had a promising season opener, going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI single -- Tampa Bay had four newcomers in an improved batting lineup, but their most tenured bat had the only multi-hit game in Sunday’s season opener.