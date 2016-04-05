RF Steven Souza had a solo home run, his first of the season, and is 2-for-8 to open the season. Souza covered major ground to track down a foul ball in a controversial catch, the five-minute delay on reviewing preceded a two-run home run for Toronto.

1B Logan Morrison and 2B Logan Forsythe, atop the new Rays batting order, are both hitless in 2016 after Forsythe went 0-for-4 and Morrison went 0-for-2 before being replaced by Steve Pearce, who also went 0-for-2. Rays newcomers were a combined 0-for-12 in Monday’s loss.

LHP Drew Smyly gave up three home runs -- as he did in his next-to-last start of spring training -- but was able to pitch into the seventh inning, striking out five batters and taking the loss after giving up five runs in 6.2 innings. He was disappointed to have two of the three home runs come from left-handed hitters.

RHP Chris Archer, who took the loss in Sunday’s opener, became the first pitcher since the Cards’ Bob Gibson in 1975 to strike out at least 12 in a season opener and still lose. Archer was also just the fourth pitcher since 1900 to have at least 12 strikeouts in an outing of five innings or less.

CF Kevin Kiermaier went 3-for-3 with a walk, running the bases aggressively as usual. He took second on a single when Toronto tried to throw back to first base, and scored on a wild pitch from third, just beating the throw to the plate.

