2B Logan Forsythe hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning to turn a 2-1 deficit into a 3-2 lead, then turned the game-winning double play to end the game, with the help of a reversal and interference call on Jose Bautista sliding into second base. Forsythe went 3-for-4 on the night after opening the season 0-for-8 through the first two games.

RHP Jake Odorizzi struck out 10 in 5 2/3 innings in his first start of the season, holding a potent Jays lineup to four hits and two runs (one earned) while walking only two. It was a promising start to his season, setting up what could be a deep and talented rotation for the Rays.

RHP Alex Colome had a scare in the ninth inning, getting out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam. He pitched two innings for the win, holding the Jays scoreless despite giving up three hits. He will play a key role in the Rays’ bullpen, especially until closer Brad Boxberger is back from surgery in another month or more.

DH Corey Dickerson hit his second home run in three games with Tampa Bay, showing the kind of power bat the Rays sought when they acquired him from the Rockies. Dickerson’s only hits in three games have been the two home runs, but his blast sparked the Rays’ offense in the Tuesday win.