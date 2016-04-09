RF Steven Souza Jr. continued his strong start by going 1-for-3. He’s now gotten hits in four of the team’s first five games so far this season and also has belted three homers. Souza’s batting .389 after Friday’s loss.

RHP Chris Archer’s recent struggles continued in Friday’s loss to the Orioles where he gave up four homers, six runs and 10 hits in five innings. Archer now is 0-5 in his last eight starts going back to last September, the longest losing streak of his career. “My slider wasn’t as good as it normally is,” Archer said. “I left a few of those up, and they took advantage. Overall, I just didn’t execute.”

3B Evan Longoria continued to find success against RHP Chris Tillman. Longoria crushed a solo homer off him in the first inning and now has hit seven homers off Tillman in just 51 career at-bats.

1B Logan Morrison’s early-season struggles continued as he went 1-for-4. He did get his first hit but his average is at .071 after this game. Morrison is coming off a season with Seattle where he hit 17 homers, the second most in his career.