2B Logan Forsythe got his second two-run go-ahead eighth-inning home run in eight days, both rallying the Rays to big home wins. Forsythe is hitting just .222 while batting leadoff, but he’s made both of his home runs count in a big way while playing solid defense at second base.

LHP Matt Moore threw seven strong innings, giving up a solo home run to Francisco Lindor but otherwise staying in control. He struck out five and walked only one, missing the win but getting a quality start and keeping the Rays close enough against a strong outing from Cleveland starter Corey Kluber.

RHP Alex Colome missed a save opportunity due to Evan Longoria’s home run, but pitched a 1-2-3 ninth, getting a strikeout and a leaping catch from RF Steven Souza to seal the win. The Rays haven’t had a save situation yet in their seven games, but it looks to be a job Colome will be involved in when those opportunities arrive.

3B Evan Longoria punctuated the Rays’ win with a two-run home run in the eighth for a 5-1 lead, getting his second home run of the season in just seven games. His .310 average is promising, and his clutch hitting with two outs is something that needs to spill over to the rest of the lineup.