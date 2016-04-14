LHP Drew Smyly struck out a career-high tying 11 strikeouts in Wednesday’s loss. He has allowed four or fewer hits during 14 of his 21 Rays starts, and 8 of his 10 home starts.

Curt Casali hit a run-scoring double in the eighth inning Wednesday, his first RBI since hitting a home run against Minnesota on Aug. 25, 2015. Casali had a season-ending hamstring injury during the ensuing home-run jog.

1B Logan Morrison broke up Carlos Carrasco’s no-hit bid with one out in the fourth Wednesday with a ground ball to center. Morrison entered the inning with one hit and 10 strikeouts in 22 at-bats. The hit raised his average to .080 on the season.