RHP Chris Archer pitched 5 1/3 innings and gave up three runs (two earned) and seven hits Thursday against Cleveland. He fell to 0-3 on the season, but his ERA dropped from 7.20 to 5.87. “I thought (Archer) competed really well today,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “From the first inning on, there were guys on base.”

RHP Erasmo Ramirez will make his first start of the season on Saturday. He was 11-6 last year for Tampa Bay. He pitched two innings in relief on Wednesday.

C Hank Conger had the Rays’ only extra-base hit Thursday, a double in the fifth inning, but he was tagged out when he overran second base on the throw. “Obviously, that’s my fault,” Conger said. “When you’re going at full speed into the bag, the reaction I guess is to hit the bag and obviously pop up a little bit.”

3B Evan Longoria went 1-for-4 on Thursday. reaching base on a bunt single. He also struck out twice in a game for just the second time this season.

1B Logan Morrison went 0-for-4 for three strikeouts and saw his average drop to .069 (4-for-29) on the season. He and SS Brad Miller came to the Rays in an offseason trade with the Mariners.