RHP Jake Odorizzi went seven innings, the longest scoreless start by a Rays pitcher since Matt Moore (Sept. 15, 2015) against Baltimore. His seven innings also tied Moore for the longest start by a Ray this season.

RHP Erasmo Ramirez will make his first start of the season on Saturday. He was 11-6 last year for Tampa Bay. He pitched two innings in relief on Wednesday.

RHP Erasmo Ramirez (1-0) is making his first start of the season Saturday. He has three previous appearances, all coming from the bullpen. In 27 starts in 2015, he was 11-6 with 27 starts. He also had seven games in relief.

1B Steven Pearce had one of the two hits off White Sox LHP Chris Sale on Friday. Both players were born in Lakeland, Fla., and went to Lakeland High School but Pearce is six years older than Sale.

LF Desmond Jennings went 1-for-3 Friday and has reached base safely in eight of his nine games this season. All eight of his hits have been singles.