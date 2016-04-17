FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 17, 2016 / 8:31 PM / a year ago

Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OF Steven Souza went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored on Saturday.

2B Logan Forsythe (hip, lower leg) was out of the lineup Saturday after colliding with CF Kevin Kiermaier (head contusion) while going for a pop fly in Friday’s game. Manager Kevin Cash said he’s hopeful Forsythe can be back Sunday.

OF Brandon Guyer, filling in for an injured Kevin Kiermaier, had his first RBI of 2016 on a solo home run and reached base two other times.

SS Brad Miller came into Saturday just 2-for-28 on the season with no RBIs.

CF Kevin Kiermaier (head contusion) was out of the lineup Saturday after colliding with 2B Logan Forsythe (hip, lower leg) while going for a pop fly in Friday’s game. Manager Kevin Cash said he’s hopeful Kiermaier can be back Sunday.

RHP Erasmo Ramirez, given a spot start after switching to the bullpen, looked like his old self -- 5 2/3 innings of scoreless relief.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
