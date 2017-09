RF Steven Souza Jr. said he visited a woman hospitalized after he hit her with a foul ball during a home game last Friday, and brought her flowers and a card signed by the team. The woman has been released from the hospital. “It was good to go there and encourage her,” he said Tuesday.

RHP Jake Odorizzi will start on his regular rest in Thursday’s series finale, as the club decided not to go with RHP Erasmo Ramirez. Odorizzi will face former Tampa Bay LHP David Price.