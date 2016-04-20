RF Steven Souza Jr. said he visited a woman hospitalized after he hit her with a foul ball during a home game last Friday, and brought her flowers and a card signed by the team. The woman has been released from the hospital. “It was good to go there and encourage her,” he said Tuesday.

LHP Drew Smyly, after posting a career-high-tying 11 strikeouts in a loss to the Indians, again struck out 11 and allowed just one hit in eight innings on Tuesday night at Boston. And he didn’t win this game, either. He left a 0-0 game the Rays wound up winning in the 10th. Smyly retired the last 17 batters he faced after getting out of a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the second. Two relievers retired the last six Boston hitters to make it 23 in a row to end the game, completing a one-hit shutout. “I was just really sharp tonight,” said Smyly, 0-2 with a 2.91 ERA. “I had really good command with all four of my pitches. I was able to get ahead and work the counts.”

RHP Chris Archer will face the Red Sox in Game 2 of a three-game series at Fenway Park on Wednesday. Archer is off to an 0-3 start with a lofty 5.87 ERA. He is the first Tampa Bay pitcher since 2013 to lose his first three starts. He is just 1-6 with a 5.14 ERA in 11 career outings against the Red Sox -- and 31-29 with a 3.21 ERA against everyone else. He has lost six straight decisions -- in 10 outings -- to the Red Sox, the longest losing streak against one team in Tampa Bay history. He is 0-1 with a 5.65 ERA in three starts at Fenway, lasting five innings or less in all three.

RHP Jake Odorizzi will start on his regular rest in Thursday’s series finale, as the club decided not to go with RHP Erasmo Ramirez. Odorizzi will face former Tampa Bay LHP David Price.

CF Kevin Kiermaier, mired in a 1-for-25 slump, led off the 10th inning with a home run -- his first of the season -- off Matt Barnes to key a three-run inning that produced a win at Boston. It was his second career extra-inning homer, and he also had the Rays’ last previous one, June 3 of last year. That was also Tampa Bay’s last extra-inning win before Tuesday night.

1B Logan Morrison, off to a 2-for-32 start that included 14 strikeouts, was still batting second in the opener of the series in Boston. “LoMo’s gonna hit,” manager Kevin Cash said before Tuesday’s game. Morrison then went out and added an 0-for-5 with another strikeout. He is hitting .054.