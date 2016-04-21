RHP Chris Archer (0-4) lost for the seventh time in his last 10 starts for the Rays, lasting only 4 1/3 innings while giving up six runs on eight hits and three walks and striking out six. Archer spotted the Red Sox a five-run lead after two innings, but only gave up one more in his final 2 1/3. “Really the first inning put the team behind the eight ball,” Archer said. “I didn’t execute pitches very well and they made the most of it. After that I threw the ball OK, not anything special but putting the team down 3-0 with eight innings left is never a good position to be in.” Archer has a 7.32 ERA with 29 strikeouts and 11 walks over 19 2/3 innings in four starts.

RHP Jake Odorizzi takes the mound Thursday in Boston. Odorizzi, a hard-luck loser after holding the Chicago White Sox scoreless on four hits, a walk and six strikeouts in a 1-0 defeat April 15, is 0-1 with a 2.41 ERA, 20 strikeouts and three walks in 18 2/3 innings in three starts.

C Hank Conger made his first start Wednesday since allowing five stolen bases against Cleveland on April 14. The results were slightly better on the base paths, as Boston only swiped two bags against Conger. Offensively, he went 1-for-4 and drove in his first run of the season on a single in the seventh inning. Conger is now batting .200 (4-for-20) through nine games.

3B Evan Longoria’s 15-game hitting streak at Fenway Park ended Wednesday night. Longoria went 0-for-4 with an RBI after doubling Tuesday to tie the New York Yankees’ Carlos Beltran for the longest active streak in the majors at Fenway. Longoria’s streak was tied for the second longest in Rays history at a visitor’s ballpark with Fred McGriff, who had a 15-game streak at New York’s Yankee Stadium from 1998-2001. Longoria is now hitting .250 (14-for-56) with two home runs and seven RBIs in 14 games.