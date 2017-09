LHP Blake Snell will be recalled from Triple-A Durham and make his major-league debut Saturday, but Rays manager Kevin Cash said it will be a spot start. “There’s genuine excitement throughout the organization,” Cash said. “This young man has been talked quite a bit.” Snell flew to New York Friday and already had a locker assigned in the clubhouse. Snell is starting because Saturday’s original scheduled starter, RHP Erasmo Ramirez, was used Thursday in Boston.