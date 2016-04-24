LHP Blake Snell was impressive in his major league debut when he allowed a run and two hits in five innings during a 90-pitch outing. He is the first Tampa Bay pitcher to work at least five innings and allow two hits or less in a major league debut. The others were RHP Alex Colome (2013), RHP Wade Davis (2009), RHP Jeff Niemann (2008) and LHP Scott Kazmir (2004). He also was the first Tampa Bay starting pitcher to debut in Yankee Stadium and the third pitcher to do so in New York, joining LHP David Price (2008) and LHP Bobby Seay (2001). After the game, the Rays announced Snell was being optioned back to Triple-A Durham.

LHP Drew Smyly has the third-lowest career ERA among active left-handed pitchers against the Yankees and he will look to lower his 1.82 ERA against New York even more. The only pitchers who have lower ERAs against the Yankees are Chicago’s Chris Sale (1.21) and Houston’s Dallas Keuchel (1.45). Smyly is 1-0 in his six career appearances (three starts) against the Yankees, including a 10-strikeout showing in six innings on April 29 in a no-decision at New York. Smyly’s success is part of his positive numbers against American League East teams as he is 9-2 with a 1.85 ERA in 29 games (18 starts) within the division. His last start was a no-decision in Boston on Tuesday when he allowed one hit and struck out 11 in eight innings. According to Elias Sports Bureau, Smyly was the first opposing left-handed pitcher to allow one hit or less and get double-digit strikeouts at Fenway Park.

RHP Danny Farquhar was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Saturday to create room on Tampa Bay’s active roster for LHP Blake Snell. Farquhar allowed two runs and seven hits in his first six appearances for the Rays, who obtained him as part of a six-player deal with Seattle on Nov. 3.

RF Corey Dickerson had his best day with the Rays on Saturday when he went 3-for-4. Dickerson had an RBI double and leads the team with nine extra-base hits.

RHP Erasmo Ramirez gave up the winning home run to LF Brett Gardner and was handed his first loss on Saturday. Ramirez was the winning pitcher on Thursday in Boston and has four of Tampa Bay’s seven victories.