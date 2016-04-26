LHP Blake Snell was optioned to Triple-A Durham following Saturday’s game but he left a good impression on Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash a day later. “Just zero fear whatsoever. He’s not concerned about shying away from contact,” Cash said Sunday. “I thought every pitch he threw, he threw with strength and conviction and I don’t know if you see many young pitchers take that approach. You’ll see a lot of guys that’ll come up and let me see if I can paint this edge right here, probably not capable of doing it if they try it. I don’t think Blake thought about it. Here is it hit it, my stuff’s really good.” Snell’s first outing resulted in him allowing one run and two hits while throwing 90 pitches in five innings.

RF Steven Souza Jr. had a 27th birthday to remember Sunday when he hit two home runs off RHP Michael Pineda. Souza had his second career two home-run game (the other was April 6 vs. Toronto) and became the first Ray to hit two home runs on his birthday. Souza also was the 12th Ray to get a home run on his birthday and the first to do so since Ben Zobrist on May 26, 2010 vs. Boston. Souza also joined Justin Morneau as the only players to get two home runs on a birthday at the current Yankee Stadium.

RHP Jhan Marinez was recalled from Triple-A Durham Sunday after LHP Blake Snell was optioned there following his five-inning debut. Martinez has not been in the majors since ending the 2012 season in Tampa Bay’s bullpen. This year, he is 2-1 with one save and a 2.25 ERA in six appearances for Durham. Last year he held opposing hitters to a .196 batting average, which led the International League. Manager Kevin Cash said the first time he spoke to him was when he told him “Nice Job” after completing the ninth inning. Cash also said he was impressed with the “wipeout slider” he used to strike out C Brian McCann.

LHP Drew Smyly added six more strikeouts Sunday, increasing his major league-leading total to 33. He is the second AL pitcher to last at least seven innings in each start this season and the fifth major league pitcher to do so. The others are Jake Arrieta, Johnny Cueto, Clayton Kershaw and Chris Sale. Smyly improved to 10-2 against AL East teams and did so on a day when had trouble gripping the ball at times.

RHP Chris Archer is off to an uncharacteristically bad start and will look to start reversing it Monday when he pitches against the Baltimore Orioles. Archer’s ERA is the highest among AL qualifiers and his 2.08 WHIP is the highest in the majors. Archer’s struggles actually go back to the latter part of last season as he is 0-7 with a 6.39 ERA over his last 10 starts. Archer became the first Ray to begin a season by losing four straight starts when he allowed six runs and eight hits in 4 1/3 innings at Boston. He is 2-5 with a 5.03 ERA in 10 career appearances (nine starts) against Baltimore.

RHP Alex Cobb was moved from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list Sunday to make room for RHP Jhan Martinez on the Rays’ 40-man roster. The move is a procedural one since Cobb is recovering from Tommy John surgery on his left elbow and not expected to return until August at the earliest.