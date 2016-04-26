RHP Chris Archer earned his first win since August, ending a 10-start winless streak. He had five straight outs by strikeout early, finishing with 10 strikeouts in a season-high 6.2 innings while allowing only five hits. Getting back the old Archer is a huge step toward the Rays battling for the division lead.

RHP Alex Colome continues to be the Rays’ closer while Brad Boxberger is on the DL. On Monday, he recorded his fourth save, even with a single out. The Rays used three pitchers for one out each in the ninth, but the matchups worked right in a close Rays win.

C Curt Casali had only three RBIs all season entering the night, but brought in both Rays runs, getting a two-out single in the fifth, then getting hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the sixth. He also called a sharp game to get Chris Archer back to form on the mound as well.

1B Steve Pearce got a rare start against a right-hander and went 1-for-3, and could see more of a regular role with platoon mate Logan Morrison now 4-for-50 (.080) to start the season. Pearce also reached base on a walk and played solid defense at first.