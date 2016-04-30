2B Logan Forsythe went 2-for-4 with a single, double and a walk. He continues to set the table for the Rays lineup but the team is 2-for-26 with runners in scoring position four games into a eight-game homestand.

LHP Drew Smyly fell to 1-3 on the season despite giving up just two hits in six innings. Unfortunately both hits were home runs and proved to be all the scoring the Blue Jays needed. Smyly struck out eight to tie David Price for the team record for most strikeouts in April.

LF Brandon Guyer went 2-for-4 with a single and a double and has raised his average to .355. With the Rays struggling to find offense Guyer could be in line for more at bats when manager Kevin Cash decides to make changes in the lineup.

SS Brad Miller hit a home run in the bottom of the eighth inning. It is Miller’s second home run of the second and he went 2-for-3 in the game to raise his average to .172 on the second.