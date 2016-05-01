RHP Chris Archer set a team strikeouts record for April, collecting No. 42 against Josh Thole in the fifth inning on Saturday to pass David Price (2014) and Drew Smyly (2016) for most strikeouts in a month. Still, Archer has had major control issues at times and a 1-4 record and 5.01 ERA as a result.

RHP Alex Cobb threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session Saturday and reported no problems. Cobb had Tommy John elbow surgery in May 2015 and is hopeful for a late-July return.

RHP Brad Boxberger (core muscle surgery) threw a bullpen session, and is scheduled for one more before he’ll face live hitters. If things go as planned, Boxberger will return in late May.

CF Kevin Kiermaier bobbled the transfer of a popup after securing the second out in the first inning on Saturday for his first error of the season. Kiermaier won a Platinum Glove in 2015, an award given to the major league’s best overall defensive players. His miscue allowed a runner to advance, but the Rays escaped the inning unscathed.

SS Tim Beckham doubled to lead off the fifth inning on Saturday to mark his first extra-base hit of the season. Manager Kevin Cash started the reserve in an effort to spark the offense, which hit .222 as a team in April. Beckham has appeared in seven games this season.

SS Tim Beckham doubled to lead off the fifth inning on Saturday to mark his first extra-base hit of the season. Manager Kevin Cash started the reserve in an effort to spark the offense, which hit .222 as a team in April. Beckham has appeared in seven games this season.