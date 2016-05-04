DH Brandon Guyer was 2-for-4 with a run scored. He was also hit by a pitch for the seventh time this season -- tops in the majors. Guyer has been hit 31 times since the start of the 2015 season with 25 of them coming against left-handed pitchers.

LHP Matt Moore gave up seven runs on eight hits and walked three to fall to 1-3 and raise his ERA to 4.95. “(Moore) didn’t locate the ball as well as he’s capable of,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “He’s just pitching in some behind counts and they took advantage of it. They hit a lot of balls hard.”

RHP Brad Boxberger (abdomen) will start throwing side sessions later in the week and could begin a minor-league assignment early next week. Boxberger was injured midway through spring training and has not appeared in a game this season.

C Curt Casali was 1-for-3 with a home run, walk, two runs scored and two RBIs. It is his second home run of the season. “I’ve been experimenting with different movements and trying to get back on track to where I know I can be,” Casali said. “I think (Tuesday) was a good step in the right direction, but unfortunately it ended in a loss.”

2B Steve Pearce was 2-for-4 with his second home run of the season and first at Tropicana Field as a member of the Rays. He has reached in nine of his last 18 plate appearances and has an OBP of .365 this season.