OF Brandon Guyer leads the majors in getting hit by a pitch (seven). He led the American League last year, getting hit 24 times.

OF Brandon Guyer is hitting .400 (14 for 35) over his last 12 games since April 16, increasing his season on-base percentage during that time from .167 to .466. Guyer was hit by a pitch twice on Friday against the Angels, raising his major league-leading total to nine. He led the American League in that category last year, getting plunked 24 times.

RHP Chris Archer threw six scoreless innings, allowing five hits and two walks while striking out six in a victory over the Angels Friday night. It was Archer’s second win of the season, after the right-hander had lost each of his first four starts. “I never really felt too out of rhythm, because I always go back and look, and one executed pitch here and there and the outcomes of the games are a lot different,” Archer said. “I’ve felt confident the whole time. You’re going to have ups and downs as part of the season. It’s part of making 33, 34 starts. Around the league, you look, there’s a lot of good pitchers who started off the month of April slow, and now they’re starting to pick it up.”

RHP Jake Odorizzi will start Saturday’s game against the Angels. He gave up one run and two hits in seven innings in his last start, getting a no-decision against the Blue Jays. Odorizzi is 0-2 with a 6.75 ERA in two career starts against the Angels.

CF Kevin Kiermaier did not have an extra-base hit in his first 10 games of the season, but has 10 extra-base hits (seven doubles, three homers) in his last 15 games. However, over the course of his career, May has been his worst month (.203 average, .242 on-base percentage).